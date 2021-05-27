Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) to Hold

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CBGPY stock opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

