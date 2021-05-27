Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Short Interest Update

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JIXAY opened at $110.24 on Thursday. Jiangxi Copper has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $110.24.

Get Jiangxi Copper alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jiangxi Copper in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited, an integrated copper producer, engages in exploring, mining, milling, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, and other related products, including copper concentrates, sulphuric acid, and electrolytic gold and silver, as well as rare metals, such as molybdenum; and trades in copper related products, etc.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.