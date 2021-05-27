John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.80 Million

Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will announce $451.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.20 million to $454.50 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $411.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.71. The stock had a trading volume of 345,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $73.46 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

In related news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,545 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

