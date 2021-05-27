John Hong Sells 1,678 Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Stock

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

John Hong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, John Hong sold 768 shares of Home Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.31, for a total value of C$24,814.08.

Shares of HCG stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,317. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$18.82 and a 52-week high of C$36.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.04.

HCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.14.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

