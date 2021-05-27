John Hong Sells 1,678 Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Stock

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.
John Hong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 8th, John Hong sold 768 shares of Home Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.31, for a total value of C$24,814.08.
Shares of HCG stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,317. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$18.82 and a 52-week high of C$36.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.04.
Home Capital Group Company Profile
Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.
See Also: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.