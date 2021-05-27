Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 877.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,346,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,374 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

