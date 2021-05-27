Joseph Michael Jellen Sells 280,000 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $2,903,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,635,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,960,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph Michael Jellen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $21,768,232.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 348,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLDR. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.