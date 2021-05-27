JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $40.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.73.

PFE stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after buying an additional 9,451,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Pfizer by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after buying an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

