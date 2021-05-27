JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $64,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $161.83 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $165.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $489.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

