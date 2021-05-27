JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,402,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402,634 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,278,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $161.83 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $165.70. The firm has a market cap of $489.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day moving average of $140.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.