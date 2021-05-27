JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Target Price to $30.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BRP stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

