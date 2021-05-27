Jupiter (JUP) Hits Market Cap of $2.60 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $2.60 million and $794,584.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00063403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00347581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00181789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00036144 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.40 or 0.00819314 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.