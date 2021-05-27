JustLiquidity (JUL) Trading Down 34.1% This Week

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for approximately $29.81 or 0.00077512 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $8.63 million and $437,883.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.05 or 0.00340755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00184383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004140 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00035685 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.80 or 0.00813326 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 289,407 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

