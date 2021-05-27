Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Jack A. Hockema Sells 3,000 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $375,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KALU opened at $125.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 482.56 and a beta of 1.30. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 382,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KALU. TheStreet downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

