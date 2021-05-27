Katherine Lehman Acquires 300 Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Stock

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Director Katherine Lehman bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$47.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at C$322,320.
Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$46.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.11. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 1 year low of C$33.03 and a 1 year high of C$54.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20.
Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$528.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.6100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.94.
About Stella-Jones
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.
