Katherine Lehman Acquires 300 Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Stock

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Director Katherine Lehman bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$47.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at C$322,320.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$46.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.11. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 1 year low of C$33.03 and a 1 year high of C$54.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$528.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.6100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

SJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.94.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

