Keep3rV1 Hits One Day Volume of $5.22 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $31.93 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $159.66 or 0.00398916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00084899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00018404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00989935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.57 or 0.09710762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00092817 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.