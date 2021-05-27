Keith A. Anderson Sells 121,948 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,619,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE SKY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,260. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

SKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

