Keith R. Larson Sells 1,500 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $32.25 on Thursday. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

NWPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 191,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 134,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,973,000 after purchasing an additional 131,681 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,027,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 93,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

