Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after purchasing an additional 240,068 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 115.3% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $20,971,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg stock opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $4,918,313.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,348 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

