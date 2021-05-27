Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Keppel REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

KREVF opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Keppel REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

