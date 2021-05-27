Kering (EPA:KER) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $593.53

Kering SA (EPA:KER) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €593.53 ($698.27) and traded as high as €724.10 ($851.88). Kering shares last traded at €721.70 ($849.06), with a volume of 67,548 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €755.00 ($888.24) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €678.91 ($798.72).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €666.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €594.44.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

