Keybank National Association OH Has $1.31 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 11,090.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in ResMed by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ResMed by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in ResMed by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.43.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $205.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.18 and its 200 day moving average is $203.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $291,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,728,380. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

