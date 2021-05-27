Keybank National Association OH Has $1.39 Million Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,857,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,276,000 after buying an additional 412,207 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after buying an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,714,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 77,681 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.96 and its 200-day moving average is $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.