Keybank National Association OH Purchases 5,375 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,725 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $114,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

PFGC opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.