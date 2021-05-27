Keybank National Association OH Sells 365 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.