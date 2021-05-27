Keybank National Association OH Sells 898 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPB opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.