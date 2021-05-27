KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) CEO Sells $5,135,093.04 in Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher M. Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KeyCorp alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of KeyCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42.

KeyCorp stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. KeyCorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.