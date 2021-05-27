Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

KMB stock opened at $131.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.58. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

