Kineko (KKO) Trading Down 48.6% Over Last 7 Days

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002407 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kineko has traded 48.6% lower against the dollar. Kineko has a market cap of $2.99 million and $47,611.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00059940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00349250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00182680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00035709 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.25 or 0.00810164 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 3,092,779 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.