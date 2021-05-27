Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer John Lewis Sims Sells 6,528 Shares

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at C$175,493.22.

Shares of TSE:K traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.64. 8,347,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,822. The company has a market cap of C$12.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of C$7.75 and a one year high of C$13.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.15.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.1301337 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kinross Gold to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.82.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

