KLAYswap Protocol Trading Down 1.9% This Week (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $245.52 million and $4.84 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.54 or 0.00084150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00059394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00355080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00186036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $307.35 or 0.00820022 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.