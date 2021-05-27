Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $92.56 million and $4.36 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00018654 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.84 or 0.00913451 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 609,816,415 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

