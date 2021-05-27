Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Shares of KNX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,275. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $50.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $52,036,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after acquiring an additional 981,621 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

