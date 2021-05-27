KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KNBE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.62.

Shares of KNBE opened at $18.07 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

