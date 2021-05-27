KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.62.

KNBE opened at $18.07 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

