Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the April 29th total of 383,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KMTUY stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $32.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMTUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

