Konomi Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.30 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002334 BTC on popular exchanges. Konomi Network has a market cap of $8.94 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00085159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00018513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.31 or 0.00987369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.68 or 0.09660798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00092332 BTC.

About Konomi Network

KONO is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,669,818 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

