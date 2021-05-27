Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Price Target Raised to C$0.60 at Fundamental Research

Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) had its price objective raised by Fundamental Research from C$0.57 to C$0.60 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

KTN stock opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. Kootenay Silver has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.56 million and a PE ratio of -42.86.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; and Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico.

