Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Price Target Raised to C$0.60 at Fundamental Research

Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) had its price objective raised by Fundamental Research from C$0.57 to C$0.60 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
KTN stock opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. Kootenay Silver has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.56 million and a PE ratio of -42.86.
Kootenay Silver Company Profile
