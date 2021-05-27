Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

KHNGY stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.82.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

