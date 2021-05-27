Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will report sales of $19.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.64 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $98.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.70 million to $137.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $78.33 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09).

A number of research firms have issued reports on KYMR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,005,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $12,958,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,697 shares of company stock valued at $17,010,232.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. 43.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. 277,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,507. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.59.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

