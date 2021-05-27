L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.27.

Shares of LB stock opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42. L Brands has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. AREX Capital Management LP acquired a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,784,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in L Brands by 770.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,805,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

