LABS Group (LABS) Price Up 13.8% This Week

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $13.72 million and approximately $937,525.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00059498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.11 or 0.00354446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00187331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.71 or 0.00822045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.