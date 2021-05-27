Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Shares of LKFN traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.76. 53,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $251,952.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,582.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $215,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $1,239,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $2,186,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 325.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $2,017,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

