Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Alex Maloney Sells 83,866 Shares

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 634.50 ($8.29) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 488.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 677.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 688.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRE. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancashire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 899.33 ($11.75).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

