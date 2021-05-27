Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on LDSCY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LDSCY stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.