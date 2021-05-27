Landbox 24 Hour Volume Reaches $87,253.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $6.84 million and $87,253.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00063403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00347581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00181789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00036144 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.40 or 0.00819314 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

