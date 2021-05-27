Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million-$980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $851.96 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LSEA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,895. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed bought 13,500 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,932.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Landsea Homes stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

