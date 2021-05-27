LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.84. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter. LATAM Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 114.27% and a negative return on equity of 576.37%.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 111 destinations in 16 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 117 destinations in 20 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

