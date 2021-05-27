Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) to Issue GBX 6.88 Dividend

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Law Debenture stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 763 ($9.97). The company had a trading volume of 145,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The firm has a market cap of £923.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 748.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 690.26. Law Debenture has a 52 week low of GBX 478 ($6.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 785 ($10.26).

In other news, insider Trish Houston purchased 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 706 ($9.22) per share, for a total transaction of £5,386.78 ($7,037.86).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

