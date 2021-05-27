Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Position Trimmed by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 576,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,606 shares during the quarter. Lear comprises about 5.0% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $104,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 277.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LEA traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.72. 3,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.69. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $196.97. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.