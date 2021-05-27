Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.52

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.52 and traded as high as $28.48. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 37,972 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $192.43 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,110,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 497.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $131,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

